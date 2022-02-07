II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. II-VI posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,001. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

