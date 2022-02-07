II-VI (IIVI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect II-VI to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.750-$0.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.75 to $0.95 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Raymond James upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.