II-VI (IIVI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect II-VI to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.750-$0.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.75 to $0.95 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
II-VI stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44.
In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.
