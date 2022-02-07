IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.69. 192,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,678,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

