Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 375,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter valued at $215,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 161.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter valued at $2,966,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 400.0% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMII opened at $8.37 on Monday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

