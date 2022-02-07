Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

NYSE:RACE opened at $230.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.30. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.