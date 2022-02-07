Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,576 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.