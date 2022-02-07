Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 19.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on YY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

YY opened at $48.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.81. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.