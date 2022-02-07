Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the third quarter worth $125,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 300.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUGS opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

