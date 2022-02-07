Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.01). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

HST opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

