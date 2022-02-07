Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 103,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFT opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furniture Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $133.43 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hooker Furniture’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

