Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 231,828 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 73.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,828 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Shares of BHVN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,558. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average of $126.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.