Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 488,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of BigCommerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,940,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.77. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $87,896.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,152 shares of company stock worth $3,489,933. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.