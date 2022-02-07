Hood River Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,840 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group makes up about 1.8% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 4.03% of Franchise Group worth $57,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Franchise Group by 172.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 70,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 416.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,825. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

