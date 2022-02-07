Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $17.07 Million in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,458,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 126,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CYH traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,661. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
