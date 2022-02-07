Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $17.07 Million in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,458,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 126,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,661. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

