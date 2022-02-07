Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783,816 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Azul worth $29,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after buying an additional 1,149,419 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 98.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 27.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 191,148 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 24.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

