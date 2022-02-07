Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $43.05 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Natera makes up 1.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $43,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,960 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.