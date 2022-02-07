Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $21.37 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elastic by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

