Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 452,483 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 36.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up 2.9% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $92,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.31. 2,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,771. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

