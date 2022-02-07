Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honeywell International (HON)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.