Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.