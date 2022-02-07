HomeStreet, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $48.65 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $994.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.