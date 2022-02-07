Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stake Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,608,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $61,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

