Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $519.52.

HCXLF has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.00) to GBX 1,027 ($13.81) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

HCXLF remained flat at $$13.06 during trading on Wednesday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

