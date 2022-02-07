HighVista Strategies LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,106,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $627,236.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,060. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,854. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

