HighVista Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

HighVista Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $171,421,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.79. The company had a trading volume of 58,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $156.49. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.