HighVista Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 59.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.