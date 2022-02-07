HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 2,318 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 103.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. BeiGene comprises 1.1% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $224.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $194.50 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

