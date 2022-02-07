HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 114,473 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 197.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,473 shares during the period. Curis accounts for 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Curis worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Curis by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. 52,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

