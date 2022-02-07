HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.55 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $19,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its position in CDW by 142.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 14,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in CDW by 375.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 61,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 11.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $192.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.52 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.29.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

