HighTower Advisors LLC Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 346.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the third quarter worth $322,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter worth $519,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the third quarter worth $997,000.

PBS stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

