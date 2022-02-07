HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $29.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $29.41.

