HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,005 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 302,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,214,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,158,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

