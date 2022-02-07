HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,171. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

