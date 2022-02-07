HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 14,744 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

In related news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,465 shares of company stock worth $39,653,383. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

