Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 291,752 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $5,961,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

