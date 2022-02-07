Helmet.insure Price Up 0.8% This Week (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $2.61 million and $234,608.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,453,518 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

