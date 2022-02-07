HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $137.41. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,271. HEICO has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 4.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

