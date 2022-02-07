Healthcare Value Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.05. 3,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,604. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

