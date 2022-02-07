Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDDRF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

