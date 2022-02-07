Head-To-Head Review: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BCB Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 28.24% 14.72% 1.18% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $121.27 million 2.56 $34.24 million $1.93 9.46 Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BCB Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

