Head-To-Head Review: Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) vs. Square (NYSE:SQ)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amesite and Square, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Square 1 9 25 0 2.69

Square has a consensus target price of $264.42, indicating a potential upside of 142.88%. Given Square’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than Amesite.

Volatility & Risk

Amesite has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Square shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amesite and Square’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 323.93 -$4.17 million N/A N/A Square $9.50 billion 5.29 $213.10 million $1.07 101.75

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A Square 3.21% 14.15% 3.10%

Summary

Square beats Amesite on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

