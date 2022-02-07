Head to Head Contrast: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) vs. Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fulcrum Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Harmony Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 241.48%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.73%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics -409.62% -53.21% -44.20% Harmony Biosciences 4.32% 71.05% 22.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 48.92 -$70.82 million ($2.35) -4.53 Harmony Biosciences $159.74 million 13.95 -$36.94 million $0.20 190.56

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Fulcrum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

