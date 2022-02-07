Head to Head Comparison: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) vs. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -6.00% -1.38% -0.75% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 48.22% 15.59% 8.19%

81.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 4.73 -$76.02 million ($0.26) -54.08 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $647.58 million 1.80 $341.44 million $1.03 2.95

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

