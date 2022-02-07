Head to Head Analysis: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) vs. Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Wingstop alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wingstop and Portillos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 7 12 0 2.63 Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

Wingstop presently has a consensus target price of $179.41, indicating a potential upside of 20.14%. Portillos has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.75%. Given Portillos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than Wingstop.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wingstop and Portillos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $248.81 million 17.90 $23.31 million $0.99 150.85 Portillos $455.47 million 2.11 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Wingstop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portillos.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wingstop beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.