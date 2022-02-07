HBK Investments L P Sells 50,000 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in McAfee were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McAfee by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 906,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 79.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,200,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 531,400 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCFE. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

