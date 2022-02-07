HBK Investments L P Increases Stock Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

HBK Investments L P lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,024 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 124,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HERA stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

