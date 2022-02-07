HBK Investments L P Grows Stock Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOAC opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

