Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €145.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWC. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Friday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.40 ($116.18) and a 12-month high of €138.40 ($155.51). The company has a market capitalization of $773.40 million and a PE ratio of 17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of €119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €122.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.