Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by 59.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
NYSE HOG opened at $35.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Several brokerages have commented on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.