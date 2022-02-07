Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by 59.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NYSE HOG opened at $35.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

