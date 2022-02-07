HarbourVest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,498 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 146,228 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 198,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 142,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,362. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,117 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

