HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $49.90 Million in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,897,000. Omega Therapeutics makes up 4.7% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,544,000.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,883. Omega Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.