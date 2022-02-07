HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $49.90 Million in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,897,000. Omega Therapeutics makes up 4.7% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,544,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
